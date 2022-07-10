Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.39.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $116.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

