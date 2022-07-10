Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 360 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 83.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. OTR Global raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,724.00 to $1,505.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,924.93.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,339.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,322.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,460.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

