Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,889 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 65.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 28,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 14.5% during the first quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

