Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases 464 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Williams Companies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3,402.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Williams Companies by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 247,533 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $31.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

