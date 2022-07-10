Hengehold Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 0.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after purchasing an additional 999,881 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

EMR opened at $80.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

