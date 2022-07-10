iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 3.5% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $25,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $336,000. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,608.0% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,451,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,926 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 51,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 131,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE opened at $92.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.73. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

