Tiedemann Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $63.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

