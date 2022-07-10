McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 6,764 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 133.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 32,133 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 199,932 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 69,121 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $71.87 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

