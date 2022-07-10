Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 90,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

TRV opened at $169.00 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $1,779,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,317.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

