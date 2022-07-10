McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,589 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,084,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $113.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.84 and a 200 day moving average of $122.18. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.