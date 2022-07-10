Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,306 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,834,129 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of EOG Resources worth $218,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 485,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,382 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 28.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $105.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.88. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

