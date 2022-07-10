Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,624 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,624 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of CME Group worth $253,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $750,203,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CME Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,347 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after acquiring an additional 603,755 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,723,000 after acquiring an additional 434,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.00.

Shares of CME opened at $208.90 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.00.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

