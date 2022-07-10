Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.57% of Synopsys worth $290,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,077,000 after acquiring an additional 447,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,833,333,000 after acquiring an additional 388,406 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,105,000 after buying an additional 361,945 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,559,000 after buying an additional 305,194 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $317.54 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.76 and a 200-day moving average of $310.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.91.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

