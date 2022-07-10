Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $669.70.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $463.55 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.75 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $468.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.75.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

