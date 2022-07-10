Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 145 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,869,000 after purchasing an additional 98,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,783,000 after acquiring an additional 98,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 367,771 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.75.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $164.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $229.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.42.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

