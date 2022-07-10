MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $433.95 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.72.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

