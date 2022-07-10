Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.78 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,518 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,456 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Mizuho reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $190.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.11. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.99 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

