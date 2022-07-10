Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,027 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,027 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,362,000 after acquiring an additional 142,333 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 3.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after buying an additional 63,050 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Trex by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,659,000 after buying an additional 159,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Trex by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,564,000 after buying an additional 53,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,451,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $57.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.25. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.12.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

