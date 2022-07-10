Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,002,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,151 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33,200.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,740,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,477,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,952,000 after purchasing an additional 748,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

