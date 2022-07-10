Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 56,485 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,485 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in PPL by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 460,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,154,000 after buying an additional 293,085 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PPL by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 9,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in PPL by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 3,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 105.88%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

