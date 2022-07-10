Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $132.34 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $97.01 and a one year high of $150.10. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.98.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $1,766,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,038 shares of company stock valued at $9,304,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

