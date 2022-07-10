Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 405.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 414,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $31,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Hologic by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.11. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

