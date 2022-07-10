Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.
NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $132.34 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.01 and a 1 year high of $150.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.98. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 0.75.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Qualys (Get Rating)
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
