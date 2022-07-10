Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $29.86 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 561,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347,275 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $29,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 73,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 5,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 612.9% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 56,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 48,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 38.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $46.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

