Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $22.66 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 689,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,616 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $22,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

About Jefferies Financial Group (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.