Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Salesforce by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $175.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.76.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total value of $1,770,206.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,352,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,443 shares of company stock worth $15,439,010. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

