The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,816 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.7% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,556 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.56.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $95.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

