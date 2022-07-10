Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $145.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $347.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

