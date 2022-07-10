The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.56.

Shares of DIS opened at $95.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

