Marino Stram & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $145.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.