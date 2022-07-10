Hoey Investments Inc. Has $211,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 197.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,137 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 31,486 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 26,988 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 23,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $212.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

