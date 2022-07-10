Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 729 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,374 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.56.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $95.86 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

