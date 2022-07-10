DMG Group LLC Sells 703 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

DMG Group LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 130,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 298,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,566,000 after acquiring an additional 43,109 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 34.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $4,252,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $347.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

