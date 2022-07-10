Detalus Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Detalus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG opened at $145.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

