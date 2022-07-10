Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

