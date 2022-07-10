Security National Bank Buys 4,274 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $86.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average of $82.90. The company has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

