Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.3% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,209.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12,924.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

NYSE XOM opened at $86.08 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.90. The firm has a market cap of $362.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

