The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,892 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $187.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.56.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.