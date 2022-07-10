Country Trust Bank Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Country Trust Bank raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,073 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Bank grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 52,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 82,990 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 83,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 535,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $73,511,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.01. The stock has a market cap of $174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.56.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.