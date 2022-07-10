Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.49 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

