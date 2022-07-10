Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $268.42 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,515,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of Gilead Sciences worth $268,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

