McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 49,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $110.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.39.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

