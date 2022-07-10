Tiedemann Advisors LLC Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDV. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,919,000 after buying an additional 675,688 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,766.3% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after buying an additional 453,624 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,028,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,054,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,850.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 86,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 82,341 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $100.68 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day moving average of $104.32.

