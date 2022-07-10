Hengehold Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 848.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,890 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 164,078 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,693 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 754,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.32 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

