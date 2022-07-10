Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Canadian National Railway worth $230,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after buying an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,445,000 after buying an additional 2,884,391 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,767,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,443,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $112.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

