McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 3,904 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 249.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,326,000 after purchasing an additional 495,211 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $220.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

Shares of UPS opened at $185.40 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

