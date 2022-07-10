Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,756,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Microchip Technology worth $207,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after buying an additional 3,698,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $462,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

