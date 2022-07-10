Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2022

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,756,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Microchip Technology worth $207,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after buying an additional 3,698,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $462,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.