McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $621,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,822 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after buying an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,528,000 after buying an additional 1,099,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after buying an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,911,000 after buying an additional 2,313,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.29.

NYSE O opened at $68.98 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.18%.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.