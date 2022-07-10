Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Raised by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,472,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,006,000 after purchasing an additional 321,202 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock opened at $232.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

