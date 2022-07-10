Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.15 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $248.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.28. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

